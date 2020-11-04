Sen. Mitch McConnell wins another term in Kentucky, NBC News projects



Source: www.msnbc.com



Both sides raised and spent sizable sums: McGrath raised more than $88 million and spent over $73 million, while McConnell raised $55.5 million and spent nearly $44 million. More in www.nbcnews.com »