Early menopause was a surprise. Now I realize it was also a gift.



Added: 01.11.2020 14:17 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.healthline.com



Iâ€™ve found my greatest joys by skirting away from the expected. Thatâ€™s why Iâ€™m now thinking early menopause may be my greatest opportunity yet. More in www.nbcnews.com »