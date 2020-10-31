Sean Connery, who embodied a James Bond of sly humor and style, dies at 90



Added: 31.10.2020 14:57 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hollywood.com



His "indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words â€” 'The nameâ€™s Bondâ€¦ James Bond,'" producers of the film series said in tribute. More in www.nbcnews.com »