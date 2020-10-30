'Bittersweet': Broadway Latinos reflect on their Tony nominations amid shows' shutdown



Added: 30.10.2020 19:50 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: bostonartsdiary.com



â€œI usually do not lean too heavily into awards," says "Moulin Rouge" star Karen Olivo, but she says attention to Broadway is important for all the artists who are struggling. More in www.nbcnews.com »