U.S. records more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases in one day for the first time



Source: www.upi.com



The record also came after the U.S. logged more than 9 million total Covid-19 cases Thursday, only hours after reporting a single-day record crossing 80,000 cases for the first time. More in www.nbcnews.com »