Rays walk off for 8-7 win over Dodgers to even World Series

Added: 25.10.2020 6:18 | 14 views | 0 comments

Brett Phillips squatted on the field crying, and Randy Arozarena was on the ground slapping his hands on home plate. Tears of joy, smacks of celebration â€” and a crucial, wild win for the scrappy Tampa Bay Rays.