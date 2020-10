Added: 23.10.2020 22:34 | 15 views | 0 comments

Courtney Coco’s partially-clothed body was found in an abandoned building near Winnie, Texas, on October 4, 2004. It is unclear how the 19-year-old from Alexandria, Louisiana ended up 200 miles away in Texas. A week later, Courtney’s car was located in Houston, Texas. Her death was ruled a homicide but the case has gone cold and her killer has never been found. The Alexandria Police Department and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating.