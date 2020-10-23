Coronavirus case increase sets new U.S. record, rising to 77K in one day



Added: 23.10.2020 13:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dvidshub.net



The record-breaking tally comes in a week when a top CDC official said the agency is seeing a "distressing trend" of coronavirus case numbers "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country." More in www.nbcnews.com »