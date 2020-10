Welker fact checks Trump on Covid-19 vaccine timeline



Source: www.torrentfunk.com



NBC News’ Kristen Welker asks President Trump to clarify after he says he believe a Covid-19 vaccine will be available within weeks when administration officials have said one would be available in 2021 at the earliest. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: President