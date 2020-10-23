ï»¿Friday, 23 October 2020
Lewd tweets on Fort Bragg account were from administrator, not a hack as Army first said
The Fort Bragg account took down the tweets within an hour of being posted Wednesday and claimed it was hacked before the account was taken offline.
