Trump heads into final debate with little formal prep, expects to focus on Hunter Biden, China



Added: 22.10.2020



Source: www.usatoday.com



Trump allies are hoping that if Joe Biden is given more time to speak in this debate, it will provide an opportunity for Biden to make a gaffe or give answers that could hurt him with voters. More in www.nbcnews.com »