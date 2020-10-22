Around 787,000 people filed for first-time jobless claims last week, lowest level since March



Source: www.ecu.edu.au



Continuing claims, which track people seeking ongoing unemployment benefits, fell to 8.373 million from a prior 9.397 million, according to data from the Department of Labor. More in www.nbcnews.com »