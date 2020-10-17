Rhonda Fleming, 'Queen of Technicolor' Who Appeared in 'Spellbound,' Dies at 97

Her starring roles include classics such as the 1948 musical fantasy, "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," alongside Bing Crosby, and the 1957 Western, "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral."