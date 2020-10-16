Chris Christie says he was in ICU for 7 days battling Covid-19, urges Americans to wear masks



Added: 16.10.2020 0:02 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: en.ppt-online.org



"As a former public official, I believe we have not treated Americans as adults, who understand truth, sacrifice and responsibility," Christie said in a statement. More in www.nbcnews.com »