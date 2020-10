Added: 13.10.2020 23:50 | 5 views | 0 comments

Cory Dale Moore, 32, was last seen at his grandmother’s house in Sanford, North Carolina, around 2 p.m. on September 3, 2020. His family said he left the house on foot without his shoes. His wallet and phone are also missing. Cory hasn’t accessed his bank or social media accounts. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is investigating.