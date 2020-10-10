Trump's fabled popularity with white men hides a demographic Biden can exploit



Added: 09.10.2020 22:32 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



The fact that Biden might be succeeding with white noncoastal voters might surprise some on the actual coasts, but it doesnâ€™t surprise me. More in www.nbcnews.com »