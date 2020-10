Pence, Harris spar over coronavirus regulations: 'People have had to sacrifice far too much'

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris were asked about their support of coronavirus regulations, such as mask wearing. Vice President Pence defended the lack of masks at a White House event and Sen. Harris said "the American people have had to sacrifice far too much."