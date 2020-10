Added: 07.10.2020 0:20 | 14 views | 0 comments

Monica Decker, 53, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, disappeared from her home on April 8, 2020. When she didn’t show up to work for two days, the police were called to do a welfare check. Her car, cell phone and other personal belongings found at the home. Monica was nowhere to be found. In May 2020, her ATM card was used in Wilmington, Vermont. Monica is believed to be in Vermont with a man named Toby Roberts. The Bridgeport Police Department in Connecticut is investigating.