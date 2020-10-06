Covid apps went through the hype cycle. Now, they might be ready to work.



Added: 06.10.2020 14:47 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mercurynews.com



In June, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said digital alerts werenâ€™t something his state was working on. Now, New Jersey's app has logged more than 105,000 downloads. More in www.nbcnews.com »