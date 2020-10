Covid apps went through the hype cycle. Now, they might be ready to work.



Source: www.mercurynews.com



In June, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said digital alerts weren’t something his state was working on. Now, New Jersey's app has logged more than 105,000 downloads. More in www.nbcnews.com »