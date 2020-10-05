Twitter users flood #ProudBoys hashtag with gay pride images



Added: 05.10.2020 14:06 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.splcenter.org



Proud Boys, a far-right group founded in 2016, calls itself a "white chauvinist" organization but is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. More in www.nbcnews.com »