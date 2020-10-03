Doctor says Trump 'doing very well,' but has had Covid longer than known



Triggering confusion, Dr. Conley said Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis," suggesting that he was infected on Wednesday but didn't notify the public until Thursday. More in www.nbcnews.com »