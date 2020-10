Added: 02.10.2020 22:40 | 14 views | 0 comments

Joseph Bruce Sr., 38, was reported missing in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on July 3, 2018. He was last seen in the area of Devils Lake, North Dakota, on June 25, 2018. His van was later located on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota. A year after Joe disappeared, on June 9, 2019, partial remains were found on the Spirit Lake Reservation. They were identified as belonging to Joe. The Devils Lake Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI are investigating.