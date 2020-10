Added: 02.10.2020 13:20 | 16 views | 0 comments

NBC chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson joins TODAY to break down the timeline of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and who he and Hope Hicks have been in contact with this week. The key date is last Tuesday, when President Trump was flying with many friends, family members and top staffers. Jackson says sources tell her that contact tracing is in progress.