Is mail theft surging in the U.S.? Postal Service inspectors don't know



Added: 27.09.2020 11:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: publicintelligence.net



Anecdotal accounts suggest mail theft is on the rise in parts of the country. Postal inspectors donâ€™t have a reliable system to track the crime. More in www.nbcnews.com »