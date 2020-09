Added: 21.09.2020 12:17 | 13 views | 0 comments

NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt tells TODAY that Republicans intend to “give it their all” to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat quickly, though not necessarily before the election. NBC news legal analyst Neal Katyal says, “It is crazy that just because Republicans are afraid they can’t win the presidential election, that they’re willing to break the Supreme Court in the process.”