New report slams Boeing and FAA for â€˜horrificâ€™ mistakes over 737 Max

Added: 16.09.2020 12:26 | 12 views | 0 comments

A new Congressional report is out slamming Boeing and the FAA over the two deadly plane crashes involving the 737 Max aircraft that killed 346 people within five months. NBCâ€™s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.