'I up-played it': Trump on his coronavirus response, despite being on tape saying otherwise



Source: www.searchquotes.com



Trump also reiterated his assertion that the virus would eventually disappear, pointing to a “herd mentality” that would develop, which was likely meant to be "herd immunity." More in www.nbcnews.com »