Search continues for Oregon man missing from campground since early August



Added: 16.09.2020 0:28 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.reddit.com



Michael Bryson, 27, of Eugene, Oregon, was last seen at Hobo Camp Campground near Dorena, Oregon in the early morning hours of August 5, 2020. He reportedly wandered away from a group of friends who were partying at the campground and has not been seen since. His camping gear was left behind and he hasn’t accessed his bank account. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon is investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: EU