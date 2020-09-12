Why Naomi Osaka's bold, beautiful Black hair matters



Added: 12.09.2020 18:57 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Naomi Osakaâ€™s hair doesnâ€™t impact her 120 mph serve or powerful baseline play. But it does impact how she is perceived in the bright, white tennis world. More in www.nbcnews.com »