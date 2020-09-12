AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial is back on in the U.K., company says



Added: 12.09.2020 17:35 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideserve.com



After halting vaccination across all global trials last week when a participant fell ill, the company said an independent review and a British medical regulator recommended trials are safe to resume. More in www.nbcnews.com »