Michelle Koski, 17, was last known to be at a popular hangout spot in Snohomish County, Washington on August 20, 1990, about 14 miles from her apartment in the Lake City area of Seattle. Her body was found a few days later on August 25 near the popular party spot at Highway 533 and Echo Lake Road in Snohomish. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department in Washington is investigating.