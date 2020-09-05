Amazon's 'The Boys' Season 2 is very dark, very cynical â€” and very good

Underneath the cursing and Scientology parodies and the exploding whales, "The Boys" actually cares about all those super clichÃ©s such as justice and goodness and the virtue of fighting Nazis.