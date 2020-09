Added: 02.09.2020 1:05 | 8 views | 0 comments

Roy D. Johnson, 37, of Harker Heights, Texas, was last seen by an employee at the Laramie Regional Airport in Laramie, Wyoming on August 4, 2020. His suitcase was later found unclaimed. Roy was not seen again. Roy’s family said his Chase bank account was accessed a few days later, on August 9, in Denver, Colorado, but it is not yet known if that transaction was made by him. Most of his personal belongings were in his suitcase except for his wallet and cell phone. The Laramie Police Department