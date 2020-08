Brother of missing woman Suzanne Morphew calls for an extensive search in Colorado next month

Residents of Alexandria, Indiana gathered Saturday evening to honor 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew who went missing on Mother’s Day earlier this year. Andrew Moorman, Suzanne’s older brother, announced he will lead a volunteer search effort scheduled for the end of September. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating.