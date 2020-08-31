Apple and Tesla stock split, new-look Dow help propel Wall Street to best August in more than 30 years

This monthâ€™s gains have pushed the S&P 500 to record levels, officially confirming a new bull market has started. The Dow, meanwhile, has already erased its 2020 losses.