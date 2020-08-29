Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported at ICE facility in Arizona



ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts Oâ€™Keefe said in a statement that the agency recently expanded virus testing at La Palma, testing 1,000 detainees. More in www.nbcnews.com »