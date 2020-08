Sisters continue to search for brother who was last seen at Virginia gas station in July

Added: 24.08.2020 23:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

Zachary Pruitt, 25, of Chatham, Virginia, was last seen at the Kwik Shop gas station in Dry Fork, Virginia, near Chatham, on July 28, 2020. His wallet and cell phone were found at his house. His dark gray 2006 Pontiac G6 with Virginia license plate #4876UT and the logo, “Don’t tread on me” is also missing. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia is investigating.