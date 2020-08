America failed Ferraro and Palin. What can their VP campaigns teach us about sexism?

In August 2020, Senator Kamala Harris made history as the first Black and Indian American woman on a major party ticket. But before her were two other VP campaigns that can teach us about how America has historically viewed women politicians. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez explains.