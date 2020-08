Added: 22.08.2020 16:59 | 5 views | 0 comments

Jessica Easterly Durning, 43, went missing from her home on General Haig Street in the Lakeview area of New Orleans, Louisiana on August 14, 2019. Her body was found on August 22, only a few blocks away from where she lived. The Orleans Parish Coroner performed an autopsy but has not determined a cause of death. The case remains an unclassified death. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating.