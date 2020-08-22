Brayden Harrington says DNC appearance boosted his confidence, wants to help others who stutter



Added: 21.08.2020 23:19 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: conservativedailypost.com



"I knew that I wasn't alone and someone knew what I was going through," Harrington said, describing his relationship with Biden as "a tiny little friendship." More in www.nbcnews.com »