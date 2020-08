Added: 21.08.2020 1:05 | 15 views | 0 comments

Michael Turney has been indicted by a grand jury in the murder of his stepdaughter Alissa Turney, who has been missing from Phoenix, Arizona since May 17, 2001. Turney was arrested on Thursday in Mesa, Arizona and charged with second degree murder. Police initially thought Alissa had run away to California. But her sister, Sarah Turney, was convinced her father had something to do with Alissa’s disappearance and turned to the app TikTok to help gain interest in the case.