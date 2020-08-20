A tale of two pandemics: Big box stores rake in record profits while small businesses fold



Added: 20.08.2020 19:24 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.giladorigami.com



As consumers shift to bulk-buying and one-stop-shops, the pandemic is driving a wedge between the haves and have-nots across the retail industry. More in www.nbcnews.com »