From host city to ghost town: Behind the scenes in Milwaukee amid a virtual DNC

Added: 19.08.2020

Milwaukee, Wisconsin was prepared to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention — expecting huge crowds and a boon to the local economy. But when COVID-19 forced everyone remote, the city now lays empty the week of the convention. NBC News national political reporter Sahil Kapur reports from a political ghost town.