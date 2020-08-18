Tesla shares for $1? Why this new type of trading is either 'democratizing' Wall Street â€” or just dangerous



Added: 18.08.2020 20:12 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



"Young investors used to earning a few extra bucks as dog walkers or ride-share drivers see app-based investing platforms like Robinhood as another side hustle," said one analyst. More in www.nbcnews.com »