Dawnita Wilkerson, 44, was last seen by her family as she walked out of her brother’s house in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday, June 21. She told her family she would be right back. She never returned. Her phone was shut off by the next morning and when she didn’t call her mother or her twins as she usually did, her family became worried and reported her missing. The Evansville Police Department is investigating.