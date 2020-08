Added: 15.08.2020 7:19 | 15 views | 0 comments

Shannon Paulk, 11, went missing from her Prattville, Alabama neighborhood in the Candlestick Mobile Home Park on August 16, 2001. Two months later, Shannon’s remains were found by hunters in the northern part of Autauga County. Investigators believe she was kidnapped. Her killer has never been caught. Shannon would be 30 years old today. The Prattville Police Department is investigating.