Black, Asian, American: Kamala Harris' identity and how it shaped her



Added: 14.08.2020 12:21 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Advocates say that Harrisâ€™ multiracial background in an arena that's long been predominantly white, has the potential to resonate with voters of color who have not seen themselves reflected in such a position of power. More in www.nbcnews.com »