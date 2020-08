Black, Asian, American: Kamala Harris' identity and how it shaped her



Advocates say that Harris’ multiracial background in an arena that's long been predominantly white, has the potential to resonate with voters of color who have not seen themselves reflected in such a position of power. More in www.nbcnews.com »