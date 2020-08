Added: 08.08.2020 6:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

COVID-19 has made it impossible to ignore the ways that discrimination drives health disparities among Black Americans. It’s an issue that Former First Lady Michelle Obama even acknowledged publicly. In the final episode of “Positive Spin,” host Liz Plank speaks to an epidemiologist, protestors and writer Jamil Smith on this current breaking point.