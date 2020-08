Added: 05.08.2020 0:13 | 10 views | 0 comments

Lauren Dumolo, 29, was last seen by her boyfriend at the apartment they share on Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral, Florida on June 19, 2020. On the same day, her purse was found in Four Freedoms Park, a place she was known to frequent. Her cell phone was later found in her apartment. Lauren’s status as a missing person was changed to a missing person endangered on June 24. The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating.