Added: 02.08.2020 14:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

Heather Leann Pope, 29, left her mother’s house in Royse City, Texas on July 23, 2010, to visit a friend. She never returned. Her body was found behind a vacant house on August 3, 2010. In 2019, the family met with Crime Stoppers and gave $8,500 to increase the reward to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for her death. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.